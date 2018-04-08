A helicopter crash near Smethport, McKean County, Pennsylvania, killed two people onboard Sunday afternoon.

The incident took place at 5:15 p.m. EDT when the helicopter went down in a remote wooded area off East Valley Road in Smethport. There were three people onboard the aircraft at the time, including the pilot.

While the pilot sustained fractures and was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment, the other two passengers were fatally injured in the crash, McKean County Coroner Mike Cahill confirmed. The identities of the deceased have not been released as the police are yet to inform the relatives of the victims.

According to reports, the aircraft was being used in a power line repair or construction project. The cause of the accident is not yet clear.

Multiple search and rescue units from Smethport Fire Department, Port Allegany's Star Hose Company and from Eldred and Norwich Townships were dispatched by the 911 center in McKean County as soon as the police were alerted about the crash.

JoEllen Wankel, a reporter from the Bradford Era, who was near the crash site when the incident happened, said the rescue teams had a difficult time reaching the spot as it was located in a remote area, cut off from proper communication channels.

According to Erie News Now, the helicopter which crashed belonged to J.W. Didado Electric Company in Akron, Ohio. No other details are available at the time.

This is a developing story.

Photo: Getty Images/ Majid Saeedi