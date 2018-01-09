Nickelodeon’s “Zoey 101” came out 13 years ago, on Jan. 9, 2005, and continues to be one of the most-loved series on the network. It followed students at a fictional boarding school, Pacific Coast Academy, or as everyone refers to it, PCA.

Photo: Nickelodeon

Here’s what the cast of the Dan Schneider-created series, which ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon, is up to now.

Jamie Lynn Spears (Zoey Brooks)

After her Nickelodeon show, Spears focused on being a mother to her daughter, Maddie, and is also now working on her music career. She’s performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and has an EP and a few singles under her belt. In December, Spears announced she is expecting her second child with husband Jamie Watson.

#BMIawards2017 A post shared by Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:08pm PST

Paul Butcher (Dustin Brooks)

Putting the role of “little brother” behind him, Butcher set out to show off his singing chops, as well as act in a few projects here and there. He was in the 2013 web series “MyMusic,” as well as the 2014 comedy “A Lesson in Romance.” On the music side, he has originals and covers on his YouTube and Instagram.

A post shared by Paul Butcher (@thepaulbutcher) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews)

After playing the main love interest of Spears’ Zoey for years, Flynn acted in a few movies, a well as on “Devious Maids,” but he hasn’t acted since reprising his role as Chase in 2015 for a short “Zoey 101” video called “What Did Zoey Say?”

Got to work on @undergroundwgn yesterday A post shared by Sean Rio Flynn (@rioflynn) on Nov 9, 2016 at 4:13pm PST

Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky)

Jumping from one Nickelodeon show to another, with a few other acting projects in between, Sanders starred in “Big Time Rush” on the network from 2009 to 2013. Most recently, she had a role in the 2017 drama “Limelight” and is currently working on the film “Along the Way,” a drama that’s set to be released this year.

A post shared by Erin Sanders (@erinzariah) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

Christopher Massey (Michael Barret)

Like Flynn, Massey only had a few acting gigs after “Zoey 101,” but reprised his role for the show’s short revival video in 2015, and has had roles in a few other shows, including BET’s “The Quad.” He’s also a singer-rapper and puts out his music on SoundCloud.

A post shared by Chris Massey (@chrismasseytmb) on Dec 27, 2017 at 8:40am PST

Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese)

Leaving the life of the resident bad boy on the series behind, Underwood starred in one movie, “Reality Horror Night,” in 2009 before starting to work on his own projects. He’s very active on Instagram and shows a few behind-the-scenes photos once in a while of videos he’s working on, some of which fellow Nick alum Flynn have been a part of.

A post shared by Matthew Underwood (@mattunderwood) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Victoria Justice (Lola Martinez)

This show was just the starting point for Justice who went on to star in the network’s movie “Spectacular!” in 2009 and then her own series “Victorious” for a few years after that. She also had her own MTV series, “Eye Candy,” for one season in 2015, as well as many movies, including the teen films “The First Time” in 2012 and “The Outcasts” in 2017. Over the years, she’s released quite a few songs, as well. Currently, she’s currently working on two new movies, “Summer Night” and “Bigger.”

A post shared by Victoria Justice (@victoriajustice) on Dec 29, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

Abby Wilde (Stacey Dillsen)

After starring in the 2009 drama “Family of Four,” Wilde had guest roles on Nickelodeon shows “iCarly” and “Sam & Cat.” She was recently in the video short “Maturing Youth.” She’s also done a lot of theater work and received a B.A. in drama from the University of California, Irvine.

A post shared by Abby Wilde (@abbywilde) on Nov 30, 2016 at 8:34pm PST

Jack Salvatore Jr. (Mark Del Figgalo)

Most recently, he acted in the short video “Flashbangers” and had a guest role on “Victorious.” He also worked as a production assistant on the series and then later worked as a writers’ production assistant on “Sam & Cat” and on “Flesh and Bone.” He’s also a stand-up comic.

A post shared by Jack Salvatore (@jacksalvs) on May 28, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

Alexa Nikolas (Nicole Bristow)

She left the series in 2006, two years before it ended, but she moved on to quite a few guest-starring roles on many different shows, including “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” “CSI: Miami,” “Supernatural,” “Criminal Minds,” “The Walking Dead” and, most recently, “Mad Men” in 2013.

A post shared by Alexa Nikolas (@matchthesource) on Jan 5, 2018 at 11:19am PST

Austin Butler (James Garrett)

Coming in at the very end of the series, Butler really shined and used this a jumpstart for his career. He later starred on the musical comedy series “Ruby & the Rockits,” the CW drama “Life Unexpected,” then then ABC Family series “Switched at Birth” and then back to The CW for “The Carrie Diaries.” Currently, he plays the lead on the Spike fantasy show “The Shannara Chronicles.”