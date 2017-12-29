A California high school soccer coach was arrested Monday on charges of trafficking and pimping of a minor, the Sacramento Bee reported. Elan Seagraves, 34, was accused of forcing a 17-year-old girl into sex trafficking and was booked on Christmas day in Sacramento, California.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department posted a press release describing the arrest and the circumstances surrounding it in detail:

A 17-year-old girl hid in a backyard and called the police to report that she was a victim of sexual assault and trafficking, and that the person who forced her into these situations was in a car nearby. Police found Seagraves and another 17-year-old girl in a vehicle and arrested him.

Seagraves is listed as the varsity and junior varsity men’s soccer coach on the Kennedy High School website. Aside from coaching soccer at the Sacramento high school, Seagraves worked as an Uber and Lyft driver as well as coaching and officiating youth soccer leagues in the area. He was jailed on a $2 million bail.

If convicted, Seagraves would face several years in prison and be forced to register as a sex offender for life under California law. The arrest of Seagraves came in the same week as another case of minor sex trafficking, as two Dallas area men were arrested Thursday for trafficking a middle school student. A 13-year-old girl made sexual contact with several men through Craigslist ads, which were organized by a 34-year-old man. Another case earlier in December saw a Long Island Academy of Music director sentenced for paying a pimp to arrange sexual contact with girls as young as eight years old.