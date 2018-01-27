In the wake of reports about Hillary Clinton’s alleged decision to allow Burns Strider — co-founder of American Values Network and a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign — to remain on the staff as a faith adviser despite accusation of sexual harassment by a subordinate, Clinton on Friday commended the staff's courage.

According to reports, Clinton chose to ignore the advice of her campaign manager to fire Strider and moved the woman to a new job. Strider was reportedly benched for a short while by docking several weeks pay, and was forced to undergo counselling before getting back on the campaign.

Following the article in New York Times that initially reported the incident, Clinton responded with tweet saying, "I called her today to tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: we deserve to be heard."

The woman who shared an office with Strider said he “rubbed her shoulders inappropriately, kissed her on the forehead, and sent her a string of suggestive emails,” the New York Times reported.

People familiar with the incident said Clinton was advised by several people to sever ties with Strider. The complaint was first brought to the attention of Jess O'Connel who was serving as national director of operations for Clinton's campaign. She is currently serving as chief executive officer of the Democratic National Committee. O'Connell looked into the allegations and advised Clinton's campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle to fire Strider, the report said.

Following the incident, the complainant reportedly refused to have further interactions with Strider and requested to be moved from his supervision. She was then moved to a job, where she reported to Mike Henry, the deputy campaign manager.

After the reported incident in 2008, Strider was again hired in 2016 to lead an independent group, Correct the Record, that supported Clinton’s 2016 candidacy, created by a close Clinton ally, David Brock.

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

This time he was fired after several complaints surfaced against him including allegations that he harassed a young female aide, reports said.

Clinton's strong advocacy for women's rights was the hallmark of her candidacy both in 2008 and 2016. It’s reported that Clinton’s candidacy served as an inspiration for #MeToo movement, although she didn't play a visible role in it. After the movement was spearheaded in the aftermath of several prominent actresses reported to New York Times that they had been systematically harassed by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Clinton deplored the actions of the producer stating she was “shocked and appalled by the revelations.”

Clinton did not provide a comment on her decision to keep Strider on the staff despite her staff members being trouble by the decision.

A spokesperson for Clinton’s 2008 campaign provided a statement, which said, “To ensure a safe working environment, the campaign had a process to address complaints of misconduct or harassment. When matters arose, they were reviewed in accordance with these policies, and appropriate action was taken. This complaint was no exception.”

Hillary Clinton on Friday tweeted “A story appeared today about something that happened in 2008. I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed.”