“House of Cards” Season 6 is really moving on without Kevin Spacey, and its short but impactful trailer is proof of that.

The trailer provided by Netflix showed White House employees going around the office. The camera then moves towards the Oval Office, where Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) is sitting. She swirls her chair around, stands, then looks directly at the camera. “We’re just getting started,” she confidently said.

After, the words “Hail to the Chief” flashes on the screen.

It’s unclear whether or not the final season will tackle the departure of Frank Underwood (Spacey). But when real-life entertainment journalist Brandon Katz from the Observer talked to the fictional president, Claire, they discussed the “mess” she is inheriting from Frank.

“Madame President, the situation surrounding your position has been… uneven lately,” Katz said, to which Claire replied, “Come now, let’s not tread lightly for the camera’s sake. You’re talking about my husband, excuse me, ex-husband Francis Underwood. No need to be politically correct. Simply put, he disgraced himself, he disgraced this office and he disgraced this country. We’re all better off with him gone.”

When Katz said that she “inherited quite a mess from him,” Claire said that the media and the government “finally” agreed on something.

Several new actors will join the sixth and final season of “House of Cards,” and one of them is Cody Fern. According to Entertainment Weekly, the “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace” star will be joining other newbies in Netflix’s final season for its political drama, such as Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear. However, details about his role are still being kept under wraps.

The show almost didn’t push through with its sixth season after Spacey was implicated last year with several sexual harassment accusations. He was first accused by “Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp of sexual misconduct dating back to 1986. Rapp was only 14 years old then, while Spacey was 26. After Rapp’s confession, several other men, including “House of Cards” crew members, also came forward with their own sexual harassment stories against Spacey. Photo: Netflix