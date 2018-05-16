Starting this summer, Whole Foods customers will have new opportunities to save on products by subscribing to a monthly service run by its new parent company, global technology megacorporation Amazon.

Amazon Prime savings in Whole Foods stores started rolling out in the U.S. on Wednesday, beginning in Florida, according to USA Today. Customers across the country will eventually have access to deals on select items in the stores by downloading an app.

Whole Foods tweeted a video explaining the process on Wednesday.

Introducing new savings available exclusively to @amazon Prime members at Whole Foods Market, launching in Florida stores today and across stores nationwide starting this summer. Download the app and learn more: https://t.co/pX95KqCezI #PrimexWholeFoods pic.twitter.com/HDKs1bnlsg — Whole Foods Market (@WholeFoods) May 16, 2018

By using the app, customers can log in using their Amazon Prime usernames and passwords, which will generate a QR code that the Whole Foods cashier can scan at checkout to apply any savings they might have earned.

Users can also opt to go the traditional grocery store loyalty program route and tap in their phone number at checkout to get deals.

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The savings do not appear to be massive, at least not initially. Going through this process will get customers 10 percent off “sale” items, marked with a yellow sign. They will also get different bargains on items marked by blue signs in Whole Foods stores.

Whole Foods came under Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ corporate umbrella in 2017, which resulted in some items being marked down at the time.

Prime savings at Whole Foods signal Amazon’s biggest attempt yet at synergy between the two brands. The organic food chain suffered from product shortages earlier this year.