How To Get Metallica 2018, 2019 Tour Tickets: US Dates, Pre-Sale Information
Missing a little live, heavy metal music in your life? Metallica heard you and is set to bring its WorldWired tour to North America at the end of 2018 into the start of the new year.
Though the band toured all over in 2017, these upcoming dates will feature concerts in areas they didn’t get to hit the last time around. It all kicks off on Sept. 2 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, and the fun doesn’t wrap up until March 13, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the Van Andel Arena.
Joining the musicians on tour will be comedian Jim Breuer, who will host a “Light It Up” pre-show party before each concert.
A fan club presale for tickets begins Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. local time for legacy members and 11 a.m. local time for regular members. The general onsale starts on March 2 at 10 a.m. local time.
See the North American tour dates for Metallica’s 2018-19 WorldWired Tour below:
- Sept. 2 - Madison, Wisconsin at Kohl Center
- Sept. 4 - Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center
- Sept. 6 - Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena
- Sept. 8 - Grand Forks, North Dakota at Alerus Center
- Sept. 11 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota at Denny Sanford Premier Center
- Sept. 13 - Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada at Bell MTS Place
- Sept. 15 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada at SaskTel Centre
- Oct. 16 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
- Oct. 18 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- Oct. 20 - State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center
- Oct. 22 - Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- Oct. 27 - Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center
- Oct. 29 - Albany, New York at Times Union Center
- Nov. 26 - Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- Nov. 28 - Boise, Idaho at Taco Bell Arena
- Nov. 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Smart Home Arena
- Dec. 2 - Spokane, Washington at Spokane Arena
- Dec. 5 - Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- Dec. 7 - Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- Dec. 9 - Fresno, California at Save Mart Center
- Jan. 18, 2019 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- Jan. 20, 2019 - Little Rock, Arkansas at Verizon Arena
- Jan. 22, 2019 - Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena at The BJCC
- Jan. 24, 2019 - Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- Jan. 28, 2019 - Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- Jan. 30, 2019 - Cincinnati, Ohio at U.S. Bank Arena
- Feb. 1, 2019 - Cleveland, Ohio at Quicken Loans Arena
- Feb. 28, 2019 - El Paso, Texas at Don Haskins Center
- March 2, 2019 - Lubbock, Texas at United Supermarkets Arena
- March 4, 2019 - Wichita, Kansas at Intrust Bank Arena
- March 6, 2019 - Kansas City, Missouri at Sprint Center
- March 9, 2019 - Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center
- March 11, 2019 - Indianapolis, Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- March 13, 2019 - Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena