Missing a little live, heavy metal music in your life? Metallica heard you and is set to bring its WorldWired tour to North America at the end of 2018 into the start of the new year.

Though the band toured all over in 2017, these upcoming dates will feature concerts in areas they didn’t get to hit the last time around. It all kicks off on Sept. 2 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, and the fun doesn’t wrap up until March 13, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at the Van Andel Arena.

Joining the musicians on tour will be comedian Jim Breuer, who will host a “Light It Up” pre-show party before each concert.

A fan club presale for tickets begins Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. local time for legacy members and 11 a.m. local time for regular members. The general onsale starts on March 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

See the North American tour dates for Metallica’s 2018-19 WorldWired Tour below: