Country artists Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town announced on Thursday that they’re joining together to co-headline The Bandwagon Tour, which will start up this summer.

The star-powered tour begins on July 12 in Charlotte, North Carolina at the PNC Music Pavilion and will then travel all over North America, with it currently scheduled to come to a close on Aug. 24 in Clarkston, Michigan at the DTE Energy Music Theatre, though more dates are going to be added, as are supporting acts.

This isn’t the only tour this year for Little Big Town, as the group will be performing across the U.S. on their The Breakers Tour in support of their album of the same name, which was released in February 2017.

As for Lambert, the last album she released was “The Weight of These Wings” in 2016, but it was a double album, so it almost counts as two. She’s also hitting the road in early 2018 on her own tour, the Livin’ Like Hippies Tour, before joining up with Little Big Town for the summer.

Photo: Becky Fluke

All of their individual projects and accolades aside, which includes being the eight-time consecutive ACM Female Vocalist of the Year for Lambert and six-time consecutive CMA and four-time ACM Vocal Group of the Year for Little Big Town, the two country artists are ready to co-headline a tour to give their fans one huge, explosive show.

Tickets for select dates will be available for purchase as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket sale on Jan. 26.

See the current list of tour dates, with more to be announced later on their websites, for Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town’s 2018 The Bandwagon Tour below: