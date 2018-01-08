How To Get Justin Timberlake 2018 Tour Tickets: US Dates, Pre-Sale Information
Justin Timberlake released a minute-long video to social media Monday to announce that he’ll be going out on tour later in 2018 in support of his upcoming album, “The Man of the Woods.”
The singer will release his new album on Feb. 2, take the Super Bowl halftime stage on Feb. 4 and then kick off his North American on March 13 in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre. Timberlake will perform in 27 cities, ending in his hometown of Memphis on May 30.
American Express cardholders can purchase tickets before the general public. The presale begins Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. local time for dates that are on sale to the general public on Jan. 16. Another presale starts Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time for dates on sale to the general public on Jan. 22. For dates on sale to the general public starting Jan. 29, the American Express presale begins Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.
See the tour dates for Justin Timberlake’s 2018 The Man of the Woods Tour below, and full sale dates on his website:
- March 13 - Toronto, Ontario at Air Canada Centre
- March 18 - Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- March 21 - New York, New York at Madison Square Garden
- March 25 - Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- March 27 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- March 31 - Cleveland, Ohio at Quicken Loans Arena
- April 2 - Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- April 4 - Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- April 8 - Montreal, Quebec City at Bell Centre
- April 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Smart Home Arena
- April 14 - Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- April 24 - San Jose, California at SAP Center
- April 28 - Los Angeles, California at The Forum
- May 2 - Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Arena
- May 5 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- May 7 - Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- May 9 - Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- May 11 - Atlanta, Georgia at Infinite Energy Arena
- May 14 - Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
- May 15 - Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- May 18 - Miami, Florida at American Airlines Arena
- May 19 - Ft. Lauderdale, Florida at BB&T Center
- May 23 - Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- May 27 - Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- May 30 - Memphis, Tennessee at FedEx Forum