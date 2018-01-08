Justin Timberlake released a minute-long video to social media Monday to announce that he’ll be going out on tour later in 2018 in support of his upcoming album, “The Man of the Woods.”

The singer will release his new album on Feb. 2, take the Super Bowl halftime stage on Feb. 4 and then kick off his North American on March 13 in Toronto at the Air Canada Centre. Timberlake will perform in 27 cities, ending in his hometown of Memphis on May 30.

American Express cardholders can purchase tickets before the general public. The presale begins Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. local time for dates that are on sale to the general public on Jan. 16. Another presale starts Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. local time for dates on sale to the general public on Jan. 22. For dates on sale to the general public starting Jan. 29, the American Express presale begins Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

See the tour dates for Justin Timberlake’s 2018 The Man of the Woods Tour below, and full sale dates on his website: