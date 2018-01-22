ABC hasn’t made an announcement yet, but “Marvel’s Inhumans” is likely going to be the first Marvel TV show canceled after just one season. However, some fans still have hope, and they want to save the show with a petition.

The first two episodes of “Inhumans” premiered in IMAX theaters, earning a paltry $3.5 million before the eight-episode series premiered on ABC. The TV show, which follows a royal family of human-alien hybrids who live on the moon, was plagued by terrible reviews, and the makers of the Change.org petition acknowledge that the show would need to change if ABC renews it.

The creators first attributed the issues of “Inhumans” to being “fast tracked.” The first two episodes were filmed over a period of 20 days. In broadcast TV world, that’s fairly normal. An individual episode usually takes about 8 days to shoot. However, the ambitious cable dramas that “Inhumans” may have been inspired by certainly take their time, with some even taking several weeks for each episode.

The alien drama also could have benefitted from more money. The “lower budget and less than stellar CGI effects” are also blamed for the show’s failure. “Inhumans” was clearly aiming to be epic, and it just fell flat.

Photo: ABC

The call to action also asks for Scott Buck to be replaced. Buck was showrunner, and he was also in charge of the critically-panned “Iron Fist.” While the Change.org writers acknowledge the rocky start, they believe that the show could be better without Buck. They remind readers that the first season of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” also wasn’t top-notch TV, but the show eventually found its footing (and took well over eight episodes to do so).

The petition asks for ABC to make some changes and renew “Inhumans” for Season 2. “They should give the show another chance, maybe with a shorter run with a higher budget and maybe with a NEW SHOWRUNNER,” the petition states.

Unfortunately, a petition might not be enough to save “Inhumans” at this point. As previously reported, even before the series premiered, ABC was running advertisements with “see the complete series,” implying that it was meant to be a miniseries. Low ratings and poor reception among critics and some Marvel fans makes it look like cancellation is imminent.

The series also reportedly disappeared from ABC’s press site, which typically doesn’t happen when the show is getting renewed. However, AV Club asked ABC about this and a rep said nothing has been decided yet. “All pickups will be announced in May,” the rep said. The “Inhumans” press page is back up and running now.

Since Marvel Television started in 2013, only one TV show has been officially canceled so far. “Marvel’s Agent Carter” was canceled in 2016 after the second season averaged 2.68 million viewers and 0.79 in the all-important 18-49 demographic. “Inhumans” averaged 2.56 million viewers and 0.61 in the demo. The alien show also consistently lost viewers in all but one week, according to TVSeriesFinale.

“Agent Carter” fans also started petitions to bring the show back. The biggest had 131,602 backers. At press time, the “Inhumans” petition just reached its goal of 1,000 signatures and created a new goal of 1,500 signatures.

“Inhumans” Season 1 is currently available on Hulu.