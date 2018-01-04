Marvel isn’t just on the big screen anymore. There are plenty of Marvel TV shows premiering and returning to help comic book fans get their superhero fix in 2018.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Season 5 (9 p.m. on Jan. 5, ABC) The first of Marvel’s live action TV shows returns after a short holiday break. When we left off, Fitz (Iain DeCaestecker) had just arrived to save his friends. However, his plan involves sending Daisy (Chloe Bennet) into a fight to the death. She’ll have to fight for her life in episode 6, directed by star Clark Gregg.

The agents are stuck in a space station 90 years in the future, and while that’s a problem, there are other issues looming that the 2018 episodes will likely deal with. Coulson’s (Clark Gregg) deal with Ghost Rider still hasn’t been revealed, and knowing “Agents of SHIELD,” it’ll probably come up at the most inopportune moment.

Photo: ABC

“Jessica Jones” Season 2 (March 8, Netflix) Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) went through the ringer last season, but she isn’t done dealing with her trauma yet. Season 2 of the Peabody Award winning drama is set to bring back her mind-controlling rapist, Kilgrave (David Tennant). Though it isn’t clear in what capacity he’ll return.

Jessica will have friends around her, should she ever actually ask for help. Trish (Rachael Taylor) and Malcolm (Eka Darville) will return in Season 2, and several new characters will join as well. Janet McTeer, Leah Gibson and J.R. Ramirez have all been added to the cast.

“Legion” Season 2 (April 2018, FX) When viewers last saw David Haller (Dan Stevens), he and his friends battled the Shadow King and forced the parasite to move bodies. Unfortunately, the Shadow King chose Oliver (Jemaine Clement) as his new body. Then David was kidnapped by a weird orb. Season 2 take place about a year after the events of that finale.

Photo: FX

“Cloak and Dagger” Season 1 (TBA, Freeform) Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) are very different people, but when they encounter each other as teenagers, something unexpected happens that changes their lives forever. The dark teen drama is the first Marvel series on Freeform.

“Luke Cage” Season 2 (TBA, Netflix) Luke Cage (Mike Colter) will return to Harlem after the events of “The Defenders.” Expect Alfre Woodard, Theo Rossi, Rosario Dawson and Simone Missick to return. Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will also appear.

Photo: Netflix

“New Warriors” (TBA) This is Marvel’s first half-hour scripted comedy starring Squirrel Girl (Milana Vayntrub), Mister Immortal (Derek Theler), Night Thrasher (Jeremy Tardy), Speedball (Calum Worthy), Microbe (Matthew Moy)and Debrii (Kate Comer). They’re all young people figuring out their abilities.

Freeform didn’t pass on this show, but their schedule was full. Marvel asked to shop the show around instead to get it to debut in 2018. It’s unclear where the show will end up, though it could possibly help launch Disney’s subscription streaming service.

Meanwhile, some seasons are starting off 2018 with their finales. “Runaways,” the Hulu show that follows a group of teens discovering their parents are evil, will wrap up its first season on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Meanwhile, Fox’s “The Gifted,” a show about a family with two teenage mutants, will not air on Jan. 8, but two episodes will serve as the Season 1 finale on Jan. 15.

Photo: FX; Netflix; ABC