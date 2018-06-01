When the Kardashian-Jenner family of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” agreed to go on “Celebrity Family Feud,” they decided to take the competition seriously.

However, rapper Kanye West was on a whole different level of seriousness, so much so that his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, laughingly told Entertainment Tonight that he “hijacked” the show.

Kris and her daughters, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner agreed to go against Kim Kardashian West, Kanye, and his cousins. From her team, Kris said it was Khloe who was the most competitive. “She’s not even going to say hello,” Kris said of Khloe, who refused to shake her older sibling’s hand while on the show. “Like, I love Khloe’s commitment.”

Kris then revealed that Kanye didn’t intend to be on the show, but he changed his mind eventually. “Up until the last minute, we had our very own family feud,” Kris shared. “We were coming - with me and my girls - and all of the sudden Kanye hijacked ‘Family Feud.’ He had his own team!”

Kim also shared: “Kanye wasn’t going to do it. It wasn’t the plan. When he heard I was doing it, he was like, ‘No no no, I’ve got to come too.’”

Kim was glad Kanye joined, because “he was in his element. We have ['Family Feud'] on in our household at all times.”

It seems like Kris and Kanye are on good terms despite earlier reports that they’ve been having pretty explosive fights. Before his controversial tweets and comments about slavery, Kanye was reportedly arguing a lot with his family members.

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” a source told People. “Everyone is really, really worried.”

But no matter what Kanye does, his wife will always stand by his side. A different source shared that Kim is a very loyal wife, and she is doing everything to fix Kanye's "manic" attitude. "She will defend him publicly to the end," the source confirmed.