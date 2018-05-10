“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” matriarch Kris Jenner has five beautiful daughters, and each one takes after her mom in one way or another.

However, out of all her daughters, there is one who is more like her in terms of determination and business savvy, according to People. Kris, of course, is referring to the youngest of her brood - Kylie.

“I do see myself in Kylie,” Kris said. “She hasn’t stopped! And she does remind me of me in that way. I’m so proud of her. I just beam when I watch her.”

Even after giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster just this February, Kris said that Kylie “got right back in the saddle” and refused to get complacent with her business. What’s even more amazing about Kylie is that she managed to strike a good balance between work and motherhood. “And I love that about her. She’s really so impressive. And she’s such a good mom. She’s so dedicated to her baby,” Kris gushed.

Even when they were out enjoying the Met Ball, Kris said all Kylie could think about is Stormi. “All she could focus on when we were done was getting home. She’s like, ‘Come on we’ve got to go see Stormi! It was really sweet to see her anxious to get home to Stormi,” shared Kris.

Kris is not the only one who has nice things to say about Kylie’s motherhood instincts. A source close to the reality star said that Kylie is loving every minute of being a mom. “It’s exhausting, but she loves that she’s a mom and is honestly really enjoying all the responsibility that has come along with it,” an insider dished.

Some people think that Kylie lets the nannies do all the dirty work when it comes to raising her child, but the source said nothing could be further from the truth.

“She absolutely gets her hands dirty changing diapers on the regular and is really attentive and makes sure Stormi is eating and sleeping enough,” the source said. “Kylie is super hands-on and actively involved, but of course she has help.” Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris