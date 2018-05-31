There’s no better way to celebrate today’s sweet holiday, National Macaroon Day, than with homemade versions of the tasty delicacy. Before you start making anything, let’s make sure you have the right food in mind. Macaroons are different from Macarons, which had their own holiday back in March. They might have similar names and share the same food group of “dessert” or “treat,” but the two items are very different. Whereas the French macaron is a meringue-based cookie sandwich that comes in many different flavors, the macaroon is a normally a golden slab of either shredded coconut or almond.

Photo: Dean Purcell/Getty Images

Now that we’ve got that settled, let’s get to the delicious part: making the macaroons! Whether you want an original recipe, a super easy one or a specialty version, we’ve got you covered. Here are five recipes to try on National Macaroon Day 2018:

1. Coconut Macaroons

If you’re a traditionalist when it comes to this treat, then go ahead and follow this recipe for the classic macaroon that you’re used to and love.

2. Coconut Chocolate Chip Macaroon

Have a little fun in the kitchen and kick the dessert up a notch by adding in chocolate chips. This recipe brings together coconut and chocolate, almost like an Almond Joy macaroon.

3. Bakery Style Coconut Macaroons

On a budget and don’t want to have to spend a ton of money at a bakery to enjoy some macaroons? Well, with this recipe, there’s no need. This is your chance to make your own version of the treats that you’d pick up at the café.

4. Vanilla Bean Coconut Macaroon

Not a chocolate person but still want to switch up the basic macaroon recipe? This is how you do it. Enjoy the vanilla bean flavored treat, which happens to be egg-free and milk-free.

5. 3 Ingredient Coconut Macaroons

Don’t worry if you don’t have too much experience with baking because this recipe makes it very simple and easy to create delicious macaroons. With only three ingredients — shredded coconut, condensed milk and chocolate — you’ll be a master macaroon maker in no time.