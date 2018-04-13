One of the sweetest days to celebrate each year has arrived. No, we’re definitely not talking about Friday the 13th, but instead, National Peach Cobbler Day. There are many ways to observe the annual April 13th holiday, from reading up on the delicious dessert’s history to heading to a store to pick up a some prepared dishes of the gooey goodness, but there’s one that stands out above the rest: making your very-own, fresh peach cobbler for you and those around you to enjoy.

Here are 6 recipes to try on National Peach Cobbler Day:

Quick and Easy Peach Cobbler

For those who are giving baking a go for the first time or are still beginners in the art, this recipe is a good way to dip your toes in the water and still come out with a nice dessert.

Southern Peach Cobbler

Turn up the heat a little (pun intended) with this version of the classic dish. You’ll be working with a few more ingredients than the one before this, but that just means you’ll be eating something even more flavorful.

Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Apple Peach Cobbler

It might not be Apple Cobbler Day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun with the fruit and add it to your peach cobbler, like this Taste of Home recipe does.

Contest-Winning Peach Cobbler Recipe

More advanced when it comes to baking and want a challenge on this delicious holiday? This recipe is most definitely for you. Aside from having to make the insides and the topping yourself, there’s also a butterscotch sauce that’s calling your name.

Classic Bisquick™ Peach Cobbler

If you’re short on time, don’t have the right ingredients or just don’t want to completely have to make your own topping, then this recipe is the way to go. Plus, who doesn’t love a little Bisquick™ dish?

Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler

This is the first cobbler on this list that’s called for orange juice in the recipe, but that just means it’ll be different from all the usuals. It will still taste like a nice old-fashioned cobbler nonetheless.