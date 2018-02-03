No matter what happens between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Tom Brady has already cemented his position in NFL history. He is the greatest quarterback of all time, and he’s got a chance to further his legacy Sunday in Minneapolis.

Brady has now been to the Super Bowl eight times, improving on the record he already held. John Elway is a distant second with five Super Bowl starts as a quarterback, and the Denver Broncos’ great wasn’t nearly as successful as Brady in the big game.

With a 5-2 record, Brady has more Super Bowl rings than any quarterback. He was tied with Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw before beating the Atlanta Falcons in last year’s Super Bowl.

Linebacker Charles Haley is the only other NFL player with five Super Bowl rings.

It was 16 years ago when Brady won his first ring, leading the Patriots to a shocking victory over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI. Brady led a game-winning drive in the final two minutes that ended with an Adam Vinatieri field goal as time expired. The Rams were 14-point favorites.

That was the start of New England’s dynasty and the last time that New England would take anyone by surprise. Brady and the Patriots won three of four Super Bowls between 2002 and 2005, defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVII and beating the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Wide receiver Deion Branch was the Super Bowl XXXIX MVP. It was the only time that the Patriots won the Super Bowl and Brady didn’t win the award. He holds the record with four Super Bowl MVP awards.

Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

After winning a third ring, Brady and the Patriots would go 10 years before getting another title. New England returned to the Super Bowl twice during that time, but the New York Giants upset them in both Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI. Eli Manning was named the Super Bowl MVP in both games, becoming the only quarterback to defeat Brady in the Super Bowl.

Brady and the Patriots won their fourth title in Super Bowl XLIX, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24. It was the first time that New England won in comeback fashion, and they clinched the victory with an interception on the goal line in the game’s final seconds.

New England’s last Super Bowl victory was their most improbable. The Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl LI last year, losing in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history. Brady set a Super Bowl record with 466 passing yards.

Brady leads all quarterbacks in several Super Bowl statistical categories, including most total passing yards, completed passes and passing touchdowns.