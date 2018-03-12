Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding is only 10 weeks away, and one expert has shared some tips for the "Suits" star to be fit and toned for her big day.

Kelly Lloyd Sanderson of Arbonne shared some advice on how Markle should prepare for her royal wedding in 10 weeks. According to Sanderson, diet and workouts are important.

In the 10th week, Sanderson suggests that Markle focus on diet as "a healthy diet will improve the appearance of hair and skin, while also giving you extra energy."

During the ninth week, Markle should do a cleansing to have a "natural glow." For the eighth week, the bride-to-be should start hand care by moisturizing throughout the day.

During the seventh week, Markle has been advised to moisturize her neck and décolletage to "improve firmness and elasticity." This is important especially if the wedding dress design will highlight these parts of her body.

Another thing that the future royal should consider, according to Sanderson, is the right makeup to hide eyebags. She also recommended getting a facial and a haircut. A week prior to the royal wedding, Sanderson advised that Markle get enough sleep as there would be "some sleepless nights worrying about every little detail."

Markle is expected to be in her best shape on her big day. After all, the "Suits" star has been practicing a healthy lifestyle for years now. In fact, her favorite workout is yoga.

"Yoga is my thing," Markle said. "There are so many benefits that come with the practice of yoga... increased flexibility and muscle strength, greater happiness, increased mental focus, a greater ability to relax, decreased anxiety and better sleep."

In addition, Markle is into meditation. Light Watkins, Markle's former meditation coach, confessed that they had a great time meditating together. He also praised Markle for starting this practice when she's still in her best condition.

"I think people wait until a crisis or until a big event like his to start meditating, and I’m delighted that [Meghan] actually started the practice a few years ago," Watkins told People. "When people try to go to meditation at [a crisis] point, they're putting too much pressure on it. It's more of a preventative thing than it is an emergency therapy."

