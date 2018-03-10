Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials can be celebrated with a special beer especially crafted for the royal wedding.

The Windsor & Eton Brewery, a five-minute pub from St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, where the "Suits" star and the Duke are set to tie the knot, has crafted a beer for the special event. The royal wedding beer is named Harry & Meghan's Windsor Knot, People reported.

Windsor Knot is a pale ale brewed from barley grown on Queen Elizabeth II's very own Windsor farm. It also uses champagne yeast and a delicate blend of British and American hops.

"It gives a nice story about Harry & Meghan's backgrounds," said Willie Calvert, co-owner of the Windsor & Eton Brewery about the beer. "We're using some nice, fruity hops from Yamika in Washington State, and some English hops, which are more subtly flavored. English hops tend to be more of a grassy, textured flavor — a bit more like hay — whereas New World hops have more sunlight and are more strongly flavored."

"We called it Windsor Knot, which is a bit of a pun really as the Windsor Knot is a way of wearing a tie, but it also reflected the royal Windsor family tying the knot. It was such a popular beer that we still make it today," Calvert said about the name. "So, when it came to this wedding, it was natural to do a beer for Harry and Meghan too."

The brewery also did the same for Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding in 2011. They are planning to send Prince Harry and Markle a sample but it will not be easy as it takes a "little bit of organizing."

Windsor Knot will be on sale starting March 28 at the Royal Farm Shop in Windsor. It will also be available in the pubs of London and Windsor in time for Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding.

This will be perfect as the pubs' closing time will be extended on that weekend. The government has decided this to encourage national celebration and merriment for Markle and Prince Harry's union.

Meanwhile, McMullen brewery may also open a pub for Markle. The brewery opened The Duchess of Cambridge in Windsor to celebrate Middleton and Prince William's royal wedding.

The brewery has been creating pubs after the members of the royal family as they consider this move as an act of respect and loyalty to the crown. In December, they opened The Princess Charlotte Chicken & Grill Pubs in honor of the little princess.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson