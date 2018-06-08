Pippa Middleton just confirmed her pregnancy. Kate Middleton’s younger sister also revealed that unlike the Duchess of Cambridge, she didn’t really experience morning sickness.

Pippa wrote a column for the Waitrose Kitchen magazine (via People) in the United Kingdom. “I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal,” she wrote.

Kate suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG), a type of morning sickness, on all three of her pregnancies. Most recently, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William’s wife was also struggling with her pregnancy with Prince Louis.

Due to this, Kate was unable to carry out royal duties during her first trimester. But her younger sister is able to continue her daily schedule.

“When I learned that happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four to five-day-a-week fitness routine,” Pippa wrote.

She also revealed that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her fitness coach until the riskier months were over. At present, Pippa is still exercising regularly as part of her pregnancy fitness routine.

“I’ve noticed my body change, but through exercise I feel it’s being strengthened. I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy, but have been disappointed by the limited technical information what you can and cannot do. This being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered. I wanted to know things like, would I strain if I served in tennis, are strokes of swimming safe, can I do a normal yoga class if I avoided certain positions? Could I still work my abs?" she wrote.

Pippa’s pregnancy was first reported six weeks ago, but she only confirmed it via the article she wrote for the publication. Prior to her revelation, the 34-year-old was spotted with her baby bump at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19.

Photo: Getty Images/Geir Olsen/Birken - Disability Snowsport UK / Handout