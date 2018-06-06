Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton were both spotted wearing their Kate Spade dress after the label was sold by its owner in 2006.

Most recently, the Duchess of Cambridge was photographed in her black and white printed Kate Spade dress in November 2017. In 2016, Kate also wore a Kate Spade dress to the World Health Mental Day celebration.

Other than the dresses, Kate has also been spotted with her Kate Spade earrings while attending the opening of a musical last year.

Pippa, on the other hand, packed two Kate Spade dresses for her honeymoon in Australia with James Matthews. One of her clothes from last year featured pink and red hues, while the other one was in black and white shades. The 34-year-old soon-to-be-mom also loves Kate Spade bags and accessories.

The fashion label’s owner, Kate Spade, was found dead inside her Manhattan apartment on Tuesdays. She died of an apparent suicide by hanging. Spade’s housekeeper was the one that saw her lying lifeless inside her room. She immediately called 911.

It was, later on, revealed that Spade left a suicide note addressed to her 13-year-old daughter, but the actual contents of the letter have not yet been released. Spade’s family also released a statement following the tragedy.

“We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time,” the statement read.

In related news, Spade’s sister, Reta Saffo, told the Daily Mail that the designer suffered to cope with her celebrity status. She also confirmed that Spade suffered from bipolar disorder.

“My little sister Katy was a precious, precious little person. Genuine in almost every way. Just dear – but she was surrounded by YES people, for far too long, therefore she did not receive the proper care for what I believed to be (and tried numerous times to get her help for) bipolar disorder… stemming from her immense celebrity,” she said.

Saffo added that her sister didn’t anticipate that her brand will become a huge success.

“She never expected it – nor was she properly prepared for it,” Saffo said.

Photo: Getty Images/William West/AFP