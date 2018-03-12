“Fortnite” players who can't stand the thought of being away from their favorite video game got a treat Monday. Developer Epic Games officially launched signups to play the iPhone version of the popular last-man-standing shooter, meaning select players will be able to take the game on the go as soon as invites go out.

Sign-up now for the Fortnite Battle Royale Invite Event on iOS!https://t.co/IZ7OnmKy34 pic.twitter.com/1Cfrl02X8u — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 12, 2018

In order to play the mobile version of “Fortnite,” players just need to go the home page and hit the big sign-up button. At that point, they will receive a confirmation email telling them to wait until further notice. Epic is only letting small groups in at first, as the game is not finished yet. This is also only for iOS owners; the Android version of the game will launch at an undefined later date.

This promotion only includes the smash hit “Battle Royale” variant of the game, not the cooperative “Save the World” mode that is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC. Epic, however, insists mobile players will get the exact same experience in “Battle Royale” as they would on those other platforms. One hundred players will still drop onto the same island, with all the same locations, weapons and gadgets to find in their quest to be the last one standing.

According to Epic, mobile players will actually be able to play in the same matches as PC and console players. That means any given player on the island could be in front of a high-end computer monitor, a large living room TV or sitting on the bus. Xbox One and PS4 players still cannot play with (or against) each other, but all other platform combinations should work.

The mobile version of “Fortnite” will feature all the same unlockable content as the other versions and will keep up with the same update schedule. Anyone who already plays “Fortnite” on another platform can link their Epic Games account upon signing up for the mobile invite to carry over anything they have unlocked or purchased.

Any questions about how the mobile version of “Fortnite” performs or controls will have to wait until it is in people’s hands, which should be imminent. Since launching in September, the free “Battle Royale” mode has become one of the most popular multiplayer video games around, passing three million concurrent players in February.

Photo: Epic Games