Alison Sweeney proved she cares about the health of humans as the host of “The Biggest Loser” from 2007 to 2015, but now she’s turning her focus towards the wellbeing of animals.

The “Days of Our Lives” alum has partnered with Royal Canin for its Fight the Beg campaign, which aims to help teach pet-owners how to keep their animals healthy and happy. To get more info, International Business Times asked the Hallmark star, who owns two dogs herself, all about her best tips for fighting pet obesity and why this topic is so important to her.

Photo: Michael Simon

International Business Times: How did you get involved with Royal Canin’s Fight the Beg campaign and why is it important to you?

Alison Sweeney: It was awesome to hear that Royal Canin wanted to team up to talk about helping pet owners learn how to take better care of their animals. Everyone loves their cat or dog, and being aware of what we can do to be the best pet owners we can is really important to me.

It’s hard to fight the beg — that little cute face looking up at you — and you just want to take care of them, and let them know you love them. Unfortunately, giving them table scraps, unhealthy food or extra treats seems like a good idea at the time, but it’s not good for them.

IBT: What’s the best way for owners to keep track of their pet’s weight and size?

Sweeney: I think it’s important to talk to your vet, that’s really the key. You’ll really want to talk to your vet, get really educated about what you can do and keep that conversation going. Creating a routine is also something you can do together. You can get more consistent about it and then you’ll have a better sense of how your pet feels, and you’ll see their energy level shift and improve.

IBT: What tips do you have for owners who just want to always give their pets treats?

Sweeney: Oftentimes, people misunderstand that begging look on their face as a pet asking for a treat, but really it’s just to play with you or be engaged with you. We all know how our dog reacts when we pull out the leash, and how they want that attention and giving that as an option instead of a treat is a good idea.

IBT: How often do you give treats to your dogs? Do you exercise with them to keep you all healthy together?

Sweeney: I actually try to avoid giving treats, I think it’s important. I don’t like being in that habit, and I think dogs, and people too, are creatures of habit. If I can break that habit and stay away from it, that’s for the best — so, I try to keep that to a minimum. And then, I do exercises with them every day, if not more than once a day. It’s a combination of playing with them — fetch, chase, monkeying around with their toys or taking them for a walk and getting them outside.

IBT: Aside from this campaign and owning dogs, you’ve also been a part of Hallmark’s Kitten Bowl. Have you always loved animals? Are you more of a dog or cat person?

Sweeney: I’m mostly a dog person, but I do like cats too. I love all animals. But I grew up with dogs and had dogs my whole life. It was such a big part of my childhood. My husband and I both wanted to make sure our kids had the same experience. Taking care of a dog and loving and nurturing them, taking them for walks and being responsible for them in that way — it’s just really important for us.

More information about Royal Canin’s Fight the Beg campaign with Sweeney can be found on their website.