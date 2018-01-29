Prince William was recently credited by crash survivor Jack Beeton for saving his life.

The teenager’s body was crushed following a horrific car crash, and he had already died twice while in the air ambulance. The incident took place in 2015, and Prince William happened to be a helicopter crew at that time. Prince William himself gave Beeton CPR, which saved his life.

Prince William served as a pilot for the East Anglia Air Ambulance for two years. At the end of this stint, he said that the A10 incident was one of the most daunting experiences he’s ever had.

“Another rescue that sticks in my mind and was to a young man who was involved in a road accident. His uncle in the car with him sadly didn’t survive, and I was sure that from what we were faced with he wouldn’t either – but thanks to the skills of our medical team he is alive today,” he said (via the Daily Mail).

“We were first on the scene and in such circumstances we all had to pitch in to fight to save a young man’s life. It is days like this, when you know you have made a difference, that gives you the determination to keep going,” he added.

Beeton’s dad, David, said that it was Prince William that gave his son air so the prince is the one that kept Beeton alive. “You can’t really say much more than that if they weren’t as good as what they are I wouldn’t have made it,” said the teenager.

The 17-year-old was confined at the hospital for 100 days following the accident. While he was at the facility, David told his son that his uncle did not survive the crash. “Jack couldn’t attend Philip’s funeral cause he was so ill he couldn’t move and had no idea what had happened to him. He also had no idea Philip was not with him and had asked a few times where Philip was,” David said.

