Kate Middleton and Prince William will be heading to Sweden on Jan. 30 for a two-day official visit. They will also be heading to Norway afterwards.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to meet a few members of the Swedish royal family during their stay, but they will not have the chance to meet up with Princess Madeleine, Prince Carl Philip and their daughter, Princess Leonore.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Middleton and Prince William will bring Prince George and Princess Charlotte along with them to Sweden. But even they will, the two youngsters will not have a chance to play with Princess Leonore. Princess Madeleine is pregnant with her third child, and she is expected to give birth in March.

During a previous interview with People, Princess Madeleine said that she would love to organize a play date for her daughter, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. At that time, Princess Madeleine also said that she is certain she will cross paths with the British royals.

“I’m sure we will cross paths – and who knows what we will do when we do! We try to do a lot of activities because my little Leonore, she has lots of energy, so we have to keep her stimulated and busy,” she said.

Princess Madeleine’s sister, Crown Princess Victoria, also lives in the palace with their brother, Prince Carl Philip. The siblings both welcomed their respective babies in 2017. Princess Madeleine said that she and her siblings having kinds made their bond even stronger.

“We’ve always been quite close – even though I’ve lived abroad – but when you have kids, it’s an extra connection. Madeleine says of the bond she shares with her siblings. And the little cousins, Leonore and Estelle, they’re very close. They’re more like sisters. Victoria and I try hard to make it so they really can see each other and play and have fun. Cousins are great – they are your friends, but they are family. They can support each other,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Andreas Rentz