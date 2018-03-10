She's one of the most successful names to come out of the original "American Idol," and country music star Carrie Underwood has an impressive net worth that reflects the fame she's found.

According to The Richest, Underwood, 35, has an impressive $55 million net worth, though the data provided on the website stops counting her earnings in 2013. Still, the website claims Underwood's fortune came from her music career.

Among the information the website obtained, Underwood's net worth was earned in the following ways:

2005: $10.2 million in record sales from her album "Some Hearts."

2007: $3.5 million in sales from the album "Carnival Ride."

2009: $2.4 million from sales of the album "Play On."

2010: $18.4 million in ticket sales from the first leg of the "Play On" tour.

2012: $29.2 million in ticket sales from the "Blown Away" tour; $1.9 million in sales from the "Blown Away" album; $372,500 from the sale of her home in Tennessee

Since then, Underwood, who won "Idol" in 2005, also released a fifth studio album in 2015, "Storyteller." According to Coed.com, that album earned $1.3 million from sales.

Back in 2011, she managed to surpass the first ever "American Idol" winner, Kelly Clarkson, as the biggest earner to come from the show. At the time, according to The Hollywood Reporter, she had moved 12,296,000 albums and 18,482,000 digital tracks. At the time, Clarkson had moved 10,674,000 albums and 17,254,000 digital tracks. The Richest reports that Clarkson's net worth still lags behind Underwood's at $29 million, though her new gig as one of the coaches on "The Voice" could add to her bottom line.

The "Church Bells" artist, who married hockey player Mike Fisher in 2010 and has a son, Isaiah, has also made money over the years through various endorsement deals and ad campaigns. Among the companies she has worked with have been Skechers, Olay and Almay Makeup. She also launched a fitness clothing line with Dick's Sporting Goods stores in 2015, called Calia by Carrie Underwood.

In addition to a career as a musician, Underwood has dabbled in acting over the years as well, guest-starring on shows like "How I Met Your Mother," and starring in NBC's "The Sound of Music: Live!" She has also appeared as herself in different television programs and specials as well.

Currently, fans are awaiting the star's first public appearance after falling an accident last year which led to her receiving 40 stitches in her face.

Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images