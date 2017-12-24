Their wedding will certainly be an extravagant affair that is fitting for members of the royal family, however, fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shouldn't expect their wedding on May 19, 2018 to be quote as extravagant and large as Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2011 nuptials.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, longtime BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell revealed the kinds of things that should likely be expected for the highly anticipated event, admitting that because Harry is highly unlikely to ever be king due to his place in the line of succession, there won't likely be as much fanfare for his wedding, though it will still be treated appropriately.

"I think within the U.K. it will be on a somewhat smaller scale," he said when asked about the media attention that will be placed on he event. "It's difficult to predict these things. Harry is not the next King. He will, by the time of the wedding, be sixth in line to the throne. There's clearly considerable interest in his choice of bride, which will increase the level of interest, but the fact he's not going to be king, the fact that it's not taking place in one of the big set-piece cathedrals in the center of London and the fact that there isn't going to be a bank holiday. I think [it] does have a baring on the scale of the event and I suppose will have a general knock on effect on the general sense of interest in U.K. It'll still be considerable, but perhaps not quite at the level we witnessed those years ago for William and Kate."

However, he does admit that the international interest from the media, particularly for the U.S., will be on par with what was put towards the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding.

In addition to there being a little less attention from the U.K. media, there is also expected to be a little less "pomp and circumstance," and things are expected to be taken down a "notch or two."

"In terms of the attendance, that will still have all the principal members of the royal family. Regarding the pomp, I imagine there would have to be some sort of a carriage procession through Windsor," he said. Whether it will be quite the scale of the London procession with the cavalry trotting along behind, I think that is yet to be determined. But it might be brought down a notch or two from William and Kate's... But there will, I'm sure, be trumpeters and a bit of that, just because St. George's Chapel is well used to pomp and pageantry, but on a rather smaller scale."

Of course, no one can say for sure how things will play out at the couple's wedding, as many things are pure speculation at this point. Among the details that have been addressed were whether or not Kate Middleton would serve as Markle's Maid of Honor, potential sketches of Markle's dress, and the way she'll honor Princess Diana in her bouquet.

For now, Markle is likely focused on her first Christmas with the royal family.

Photo: Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images