The app HQ Trivia has been popular among iOS users since it released in the summer, however it’s not a compassionate game, since players have to answer all questions carefully or else they get kicked out of the session.

The app holds two live game sessions, one everyday at 9 p.m. EST and another on weekdays at 3 p.m. EST. The game show offers cash prizes to winning players at the end of the session.

However, getting to the final question may be too hard. The app offers extra lives, but they're not easy to get. Users can earn an extra life after referring a friend to the game. App owners usually go on social media to get people to use their referral codes.

When someone finally uses a player’s referral code, HQ Trivia awards an extra life. That was the only method in which users could get an extra life on the game. However Mashable found a bug on the app that allows users to earn one without actually using the referral code.

Accessing an extra life through the bug is pretty easy, with no need of knowing any technical maneuvers. To get an extra life, users should open the HQ Trivia app and go to the home page. Users should then place two fingers on the screen and swipe from the bottom to the top repeatedly. That motion should give game players an extra life instantly.

The bug will probably be taken down by HQ Trivia soon, so users should try to get an extra life using those steps before it gets fixed.

HQ Trivia Coming To Androids?

The popular game is still only available on iOS devices. iOS users can download the app on the App Store. As of now, people who have an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running on iOS 9.0 or later can play the game. The app should come to Android gadgets this Christmas.

Incoming players should know the app is kind of like the show "Who Wants to be a Millionaire," where they can answer trivia questions correctly and win money. A host welcomes everyone to the session when the live game is about to start. During the session, users are asked trivia questions on topics, including history, entertainment, technology and more. The questions get harder as the game goes on. Players must answer the question correctly in 10 seconds in order to move up.