Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza) should have taken better care of herself since she was already in the home stretch of her pregnancy in Season 4 of ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder,” but she was busy plotting to take down her father that her health took a backseat.

As a result, she gave birth prematurely at the elevator of Annalise Keating’s (Viola Davis) apartment. Luckily, Annalise heard her cries and rushed to the baby’s aid.

Executive producer Pete Nowalk told Entertainment Weekly that Laurel’s friends, particularly Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber), will feel responsible for what happened to her.

“He’ll feel guilt about that if and when he finds out about it, but I think he just feels guilty in general for not staying with her and keeping her from showing up at the party and enabling this craziness,” he said. “They all feel really stupid about that. I think Laurel is going to feel really bad about it, too.”

Next episode, Nowalk told The Hollywood Reporter that things will pick up “in the immediate aftermath” of that night. Since the baby is premature, Laurel will be waking up and screaming for the whereabouts of her baby.

“Normally, we would’ve answered that before the mid-season finale, but we have one less episode to air because of where Thanksgiving fell, so you’ll find that out in the premiere,” he said.

If the baby survives, will Annalise reunite with her former students? Souza earlier told E! News that Laurel’s decision to keep the baby was actually based on her relationship with Annalise. “She knew Annaise had lost a baby and she knew that this was sort of both of their ways to have a second chance,” she explained. “Everything Laurel does is because of that baby being the way of her redemption. So, it gives it a lot more weight.”

Hopefully, they will all patch up their past grievances and move on for the sake of the baby. In doing so, they will also avenge Wes Gibbons’ (Alfred Enoch) death.

“How to Get Away with Murder” Season 4 airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Photo: ABC