Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) and Oliver Hampton (Conrad Ricamora) have gone through a lot in ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder,” but their bond now is stronger than before.

Despite initially rejecting Oliver’s marriage proposal, Connor changed his mind and suggested marriage anew. For his part, Oliver happily accepted.

The two seem like they are in a good place in their relationship, but many fans are worried that their wedding might not even take place. When TV Guide asked executive producer Pete Nowalk about it, he replied, “I don’t want to spoil anything, but I don’t think that storyline is going to necessarily take a predictable trajectory. They are definitely planning on getting married. What that looks like, I can’t tell you yet.”

Maybe the two will even break up during the course of their wedding preparations, but “Coliver” fans need not fret. Nowalk also told The Hollywood Reporter earlier that the challenges Connor and Oliver will face from here on will only make them a better couple, especially after everything they have been through.

“I will say their relationship is just getting deeper, and what's really fun is for them to each be finding out things they didn't know about each other, as well as the audience is finding that out,” he said.

Another relationship that has encountered several road bumps belongs to Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber) and Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza).

Weber told Variety that Frank might be a murderer, but the love he has for Laurel is genuine. However, he is at a loss on how to express it.

“In Season 2, Frank confesses to Laurel that he did, in fact, murder that girl, and at first I thought it made no sense because the two people who knew he did it were dead, so why would he confess? But what I realized was he’s so damaged that that’s the only way he can show he loves someone. And that’s kind of a beautiful and tragic thing,” he said.

Sadly, Weber believes Frank is destined to lead a lonely life, and he will never be able to shake off the horrible things he did in the past. “He can’t grow out of this, in my personal opinion. I think he might only regress. He’s definitely a functioning person, but psychologically there’s no coming back from where he is,” he said.

“How to Get Away with Murder” Season 4 airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Photo: ABC