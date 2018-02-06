Now that NBA star Kobe Bryant is done with basketball, he is ready to take on new roles. Rumor has it that he will even make a cameo in ABC’s “How to Get Away With Murder” Season 4, but when asked about it, lead star Viola Davis refused to confirm anything.

When TMZ Sports caught up with Bryant himself at UCLA on Saturday night for the Annie Awards, he “essentially confirmed” his cameo during their short talk.

Bryant did not directly confirm his appearance, but he heaped praises on the show and said that its writers were “incredible.”

Speaking of cameos, David earlier joked about inviting First Lady Melania Trump to join “How to Get Away With Murder” when she appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Last year, reporter Katie Rogers revealed to the New York Times that Melania is actually a huge fan of the series created by Shonda Rhimes. “Melania Trump recently told me her favorite show is ‘How to Get Away With Murder,’” said Rogers. “I love that the first lady is a Shondaland fan. She also enjoys ‘Empire.’ And reality TV did not come up once.”

It was a surprising revelation, since Rhimes is an open critic of Melania’s husband, U.S. President Donald Trump. So when TV host Jimmy Kimmel brought the subject up, Davis had to laugh. “That was the one question I said, ‘Please don’t…just don’t even mention it,” she said.

Kimmel refused to change the topic, because he continued to press Davis. “Would you ever consider a walk-on role for Melania Trump?” he asked.

Davis laughed once again and replied, “Oh my God!” But after a short pause, the actress finally gave her answer. “You know what, yes. Because you know what? I really want to talk to the lady. I really do.”

“I just want the inside scoop,” she jokingly added. “I don’t want to give her any sort of pleasure, I just want the inside scoop.”

“How to Get Away with Murder” Season 4 airs every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter