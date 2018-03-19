Before “How to Get Away With Murder” Season 4 closed, it introduced the possible mystery for Season 5: Who is the real mom of Gabriel Maddox (Rome Flynn)?

The ABC series seemed to hint that he is the son of Bonnie Winterbottom (Liza Weil), but executive producer Pete Nowalk is not confirming anything.

“We’re hinting that it’s Bonnie’s kid. All we know is that Frank called someone and said, ‘Her kid’s here.’ That pronoun, her, covers a lot of our characters, and maybe characters we don’t know. We don’t know who Frank is talking to, so that’s really a huge mystery for the next season,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

If it really is Bonnie, Nowalk wants fans to wonder if she knows. If she doesn’t, how would she react if she finally knew? For now, Nowalk said they are still pondering over these questions.

Another mystery Norwalk discussed is the one concerning the disappearance of Laurel Castillo’s (Karla Souza) mother. Laurel’s father kept accusing her of killing her mother, but she vehemently denied his claims. Before the show closed its fourth season, it was revealed that Laurel had scratches on her arm. Was it because of a fight she had with her mother?

“All I’ll say is that the scratches are not from a cat,” Nowalk laughingly teased. “That’s a mystery. You’re picking up on all our cliffhangers — how the hell did Laurel get these scratches, and where the hell is her mother, and does Laurel know something that she hasn’t told anyone?”

On the other hand, the highly anticipated union of Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) and Oliver Hampton (Conrad Ricamora) sadly did not take place this Season 4. Nowalk earlier told TV Guide that the two are definitely headed there, but they will have to deal with some challenges first.

“I don’t want to spoil anything, but I don’t think that storyline is going to necessarily take a predictable trajectory. They are definitely planning on getting married. What that looks like, I can’t tell you yet.”

The finale of “How to Get Away with Murder” Season 4 aired last Thursday. Photo: ABC