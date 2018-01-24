“I Am Jazz” Season 4 continues to tackle various issues that are plaguing Jazz’s transition journey. This week’s episode is no different. As the 17-year-old LGBTQ advocate starts thinking of dating and finding a partner, she felt it was just right for her to confide this matter with her grandmother.

In “I Am Jazz” Season 4, episode 4, fans saw Jazz telling her grandmother about a mixer at an LGBTQ center she attended recently to meet new friends and find a potential partner. “They were all really cool. I could be good friends with them and also, I just think they may open doors for me to find new friends as well and potentially a partner or relationship,” Jazz told her grandmother in the episode.

Upon hearing Jazz’s words, her grandmother admitted that she didn’t know that her granddaughter has already reached this stage in her life wherein she’s now thinking of dating someone. However, Jazz’s grandmother maintained that she’s excited to hear that the transgendered teen is now open to this kind of things. “You’re open for the happening, and I’m excited to hear that,” she told Jazz.

Interestingly, Jazz’s grandmother became eager to know if what Jazz is currently looking for is “a soul mate or a sexual mate.” Surprised to hear such words from her grandmother, Jazz deflected the inquiry by saying, “Grandma, do I look like a sexual being?” Still, Jazz’s grandmother didn’t drop the subject, and she tried to put Jazz at ease when she told her, “I’m not judging you, I’m truly asking just to see where your thinking is.”

The conversation between Jazz and her grandmother then took a more mature turn when Jazz shared that her doctor has already mentioned to her that it’s high time for her to figure things out on how to have an orgasm. However, Jazz claimed that she’s not really looking for someone to be her sexual mate. But experimenting with her sexuality could be beneficial for her at her age.

“This isn’t really my intention, but it could be a benefit of being in a relationship,” she told her grandmother. “If I experiment sexually, then maybe I’ll find out what I like, and then I could have orgasms my entire life.” To this, Jazz’s grandmother jokingly responded, “Oh! You have to miss a few days of school … see I’m being facetious about it.”

Aside from confiding to her grandmother about her orgasm problem, Jazz also confronted her father Greg about his opposing view on his daughter’s bottom surgery. In “I Am Jazz” Season 4, episode 4, Jazz aggressively asked Greg, “Is it true that you don’t want me to get the surgery until I’m adult? Is it true?” upon learning about her father’s reservations on the quick pacing of her consultations and bottom surgery.

Another family drama unfolded when Greg learned that Jazz and his wife Jeanette failed to disclose to him that their family trip to New York City could also involve Jazz landing on the operating table for the tissue expander procedure. “You got to talk to me about stuff like this. You don’t just go and have surgery without talking to me,” Greg sternly confronted Jeannette in this week’s installment.

Unfortunately, episode 4 ended with a cliffhanger so it wasn’t known if Jazz had the tissue expander. Based on the synopsis of next week’s installment, however, Jazz could be a step closer to finally getting her bottom surgery done. The synopsis mentions that Jazz and Jeanette will head to a therapist to get a letter necessary for Jazz’s planned medical procedure to push through.

“I Am Jazz” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

Photo: Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA