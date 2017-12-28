“I Am Jazz” is returning to TLC next week for the show’s fourth season. From the looks of it, Jazz Jennings will become extra close with a female friend that she’s going to get attracted to her.

Way ahead of the reality series’ return, a sneak peek at Season 4 was uploaded to TLC’s YouTube channel this week. The biggest teaser for the new installment is Jennings’ attraction to a girl she met after being set up by a friend, according to the outlet.

While out shopping with a friend, Jennings is taken aback after learning that the former wants her to meet a girl. “I happened to meet a girl who I think you would really like,” Jennings’ friend tells her in the teaser trailer.

Interestingly, the preview then shows that Jennings is actually up for the introduction. “This is a good time to experiment with my sexuality,” she says as the trailer features the transgendered high school junior’s meeting with the girl her friend was raving about earlier.

Jennings and her friends enjoy a group outing and the clip shows that she eventually gets the chance to have a private time with her new friend. The bombshell then drops when Jennings admits, “The more I get to know her, the more I am attracted to her.”

Another storyline teased in the preview is Jennings’ weight loss problem. In one scene, a voiceover could be heard saying, “Jazz doesn’t have the healthiest relationship with food,” while she is seen looking intently to a sumptuous meal being served in front of her. Then another scene shows Jennings devouring a huge burger secretly inside her car. “My eating habits are beyond my control,” the LGBTQ advocate admits in the video.

Meanwhile, Jennings is also busy working on a cinematic project ahead of her show’s new season. The 17-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to ask for support from her fans regarding her upcoming film, “Denim.” “‘Denim’ is a film that I will be starring in that discusses bathroom bans and how it affects transgender youth,” she says of her new endeavor.

“I Am Jazz” Season 4 is premiering on Jan. 2, 2018, Tuesday, at 10 p.m. EST on TLC. The show’s air time will then be moved to 9 p.m. starting Jan. 23.

Photo: Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for NewFest