Jazz Jennings finally goes on her first date with a girl in this week’s episode of “I Am Jazz” Season 4.

In episode 5, Jazz finally met a special girl whom she considers her potential love interest. Then in last week’s installment, Jazz finally mustered her courage to ask Victoria out. This Tuesday, TLC’s controversial reality series sees Jazz and her potential girlfriend going out on a date. Jazz is, of course, hoping that it could lead to a full-on romance.

The synopsis for “I Am Jazz” Season 4, episode 7, titled “Hungry for Acceptance,” confirms that Jazz and Victoria go out on their first official date together. In the previous episodes, Jazz has disclosed that she’s pansexual and does not look at the gender of a person when deciding if they are special to her.

Interestingly, it appears Jazz needs some advice from her brothers before going out with Victoria alone. In a sneak peek at this week’s installment, Jazz is seen asking her twin brothers, Sander and Griffen, for some dating tips. “How do you guys attract the ladies?” Jazz questions her brothers, who find it interesting that their little sister is asking tips on how to date girls.

During the twins’ sit-down interview, they appear to be surprised by the revelation that Jazz is pansexual. Though they admit that they support their sister no matter what, it’s clear that they do not have a good understanding of Jazz’s sexuality. Griffen surmises that pansexuality is being attracted to a certain gender one day and then preferring a different one the next day. On the other hand, Sander thinks pansexuality is liking both genders.

Apart from their lack of knowledge on their sister’s sexuality, the twins also have a hard time churning out a decent answer to Jazz’s inquiry on how to date girls. The two simply give ludicrous tips like calling a girl pretty because “pretty is a good word.” Sander even says, “Once you tell them they’re beautiful, and they’re like, ‘Oh my god. Thank you so much.’ You be like, ‘No need to thank me for pointing that out.’”

Jazz isn’t at all pleased with her brothers’ dating advice. She’s seen nodding her head and cringing as they tell her the things that she should do to attract her potential partner. However, she maintains in her interview that she did learn “little things” from them. In the end, she gives her brother a warning: “The only things you guys cannot do is if I’m in a romantic relationship with a girl, you better not take my girl.”

“I Am Jazz” Season 4, episode 7 airs Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images