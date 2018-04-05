Zlatan Ibrahimovic has addressed comparisons between his debut goal in the Major League Soccer (MLS) during the derby between Los Angeles Galaxy and Los Angeles FC and the bicycle kick goal Cristiano Ronaldo scored during Real Madrid’s win over Juventus in the Champions League.

The Swedish striker announced his arrival in the United States in a way only he can with two debut goals in the Los Angeles derby, which included a last minute winner. LA Galaxy were 3-0 down when Ibrahimovic was introduced in the 71st minute and he scored a volley from 40 yards out, which sailed over the goalkeeper who was out of his line.

It was the former Manchester United and Barcelona forward’s first shot in MLS and it is one that will be remembered for a long time. He was not finished as he went on to score a header in added time to hand Galaxy a 4-3 win over their city rivals.

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Ronaldo’s goal, on the other hand, was during Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final 3-0 first-leg win over Juventus. The win makes the Spanish giants favorites to progress to the semi-finals, but it will only be decided after the second-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 11.

Ibrahimovic, when asked to compare the goals, indicated there was a big difference as they were scored in different competitions. However, he believes both goals were as important as they helped the team win.

"I think it's a big difference, because he scored in the Champions League, I scored in MLS," Ibrahimovic told ESPN FC. "It's a big difference.”

"A goal is a goal. If you can help your team to score a goal, it's important, however you score. But when you score beautiful, of course, it's more ... nice, let's say, that it's beautiful. It feels really good."

The 36-year-old, who is known to speak his mind, did make a statement when asked about the quality of Ronaldo’s goal with many suggesting that it could be among the greatest goals ever scored in the Champions League.

Ibrahimovic labeled the Portuguese star a goal machine for his exploits with Real – Ronaldo has scored 445 goals in 430 games for the Spanish capital club – while also admitting that his goal against Juventus was beautiful. However, the Swede was not convinced that it was spectacular and referenced his bicycle kick goal against England, which he pulled off from 35 yards out in 2012 November.

"I think he is a goal machine. He scored a beautiful goal today but he should try it from 40 meters and see if it goes in,” Ibrahimovic added comparing Ronaldo’s goal to his strike against England.

The Galaxy striker has admitted that he feels happy and welcome in the United States, while revealing that his goal for making the move is to conquer the US.