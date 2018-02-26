If you’re in the mood for pancakes, Tuesday will be your lucky day! National Pancake Day falls on Feb. 27, which means IHOP will offer customers the opportunity to enjoy a free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes.

However, these pancakes are for a purpose, and while it isn’t mandatory, it is encouraged that those who chow down on a free short stack donate money to help one of the charities the breakfast chain partners with.

The free pancakes are only available to dine-in customers and limited to one offer per guest. This means you can’t add a free stack to your online order, and you are not allowed to dine in the restaurant for free pancakes then order a free short stack for your roommate who couldn’t make it.

IHOPs nationwide will be participating in National Pancake Day from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. However, the time at some locations may vary. Be sure to call ahead, and check with your local IHOP to see their exact hours of participation.

Starting back in 2006, IHOP’s National Pancake Day has helped raise almost $30 million for the various charities dedicated to helping children battling critical illnesses. With each stack served, IHOP aims to raise $5 million towards assisting local health organizations and children’s hospitals.

Some of the charities that benefit from the money raised on National Pancake Day include Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This year, 9-year-old Starla C. from Mobile, Alabama was chosen to be IHOP’s first Head Kid Chef. After being diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia at 3 years old, Starla underwent chemo treatments that cause severe damage to her heart.

Starla, whose intense treatments have caused her to die and be brought back to life, was given the opportunity to create her oatmeal cookie pancake recipe, which was inspired by time spent in the kitchen with her grandmother.

The little girl is one of the many children who has been chosen to join IHOP’s inaugural Kid Culinary Team. These kid chefs are granted access to the company’s test kitchen, where they cook their creative pancake recipes and act as the ambassador for National Pancake Day.

If you are interested in enjoying a delicious stack of buttermilk pancakes while helping kids like Starla, be sure to head into an IHOP near you and donate to the cause.

Photo: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters