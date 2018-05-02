Maddie is reunited with her family in this week’s episode of “Imposters.”

In the trailer for Season 2, episode 5 of the Bravo series, Maddie (Inbar Lavi) arrives at her parents’ house in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. Maddie’s mom Margaret (Mel Harris) is glad to see her home and calls Agent Cook (Denise Dowse) to report that her daughter is back at home and plans to spend the night with them.

While it’s unclear whether Cook and her partner Patrick (Stephen Bishop) will be able to make their way back to Pottsville before Maddie leaves again, a sneak peek from the episode reveals that the con artist gets a chance to talk with his dad Arlen (Richard Gilliland), who, as revealed last season, is suffering from dementia.

“So what’s new? How’s Finland … Greenland?” Arlen asks. “You look a little tired sweetie.”

When Maddie admits that things haven’t been so great, Arlen urges his daughter to tell him what’s wrong. “Dad, I’ve been working for a very bad person,” Maddie confesses. “And I’ve done some pretty bad things, tricked people, taking their money, I hurt them. I want to stop. I wanna be free of it.”

Photo: Bravo/Christos Kalohoridis

After getting some pep talk from Arlen about how she’s always been so determined in everything she does, Maddie reveals her twisted plan to her dad. “Hey, can I tell you something? It’s a secret you can’t tell anyone,” Maddie says. “You know this man I worked for, the Doctor (Ray Proscia)? I’m gonna kill him.”

As Maddie reconnects with her past in the episode, fans are finally going to learn how Maddie met Max (Brian Benben) and Sally (Katherine LaNasa) for the first time. In another sneak peek from the episode, young Maddie (Mikey Madison)is seen working at a diner where Max and Sally are eating. After having a small talk with young Maddie and observing her interact with other customers in the restaurant, Max and Sally see a potential in her.

Elsewhere in the episode, Richard (Parker Young), Jules (Marianne Rendón), and Poppy (Rachel Skarsten) hit an unexpected snag in their attempt to retrieve the ring. Meanwhile, Ezra (Rob Heaps) arrives to save his family.

“Imposters” Season 2, episode 5, titled “Maybe/Definitely,” airs Thursday, May 3 at 10 p.m. EDT on Bravo. Watch another sneak peek from the episode below: