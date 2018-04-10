Maddie gets refuge in this week’s episode of “Imposters.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 2 of the Bravo series, Maddie (Inbar Lavi) finds sanctuary in an unlikely place following a violent confrontation with Shelly Cohen (Paul Adelstein). While the episode logline doesn’t specify where Maddie exactly finds shelter, events in the season premiere suggest that she probably decides to visit the Harbor, a holistic wellness center that provides self-improvement classes.

Elsewhere in the episode, Richard (Parker Young), Jules (Marianne Rendón) and Ezra (Rob Heaps) hide out in Mexico as the latter’s conning ways reach risky new heights. In a sneak peek from the episode, Ezra proudly tells Richard and Jules what kind of con he pulled off to get the money they need for the next three days.

“I went to a printer and made some little foldouts and sold some river tours,” Ezra shares. “And then I upped it. I started selling actual boat tours half off if you waited a week, and then I was just like, ‘Screw it!’ And I just sold an actual boat.”

Though Ezra’s recent con earns them money, Jules thinks that what he did is unintelligent. “We agreed not to attract attention, lay low, be smart,” Jules reminds Ezra.

When Richard comments that Ezra is “actually getting off” on conning, the latter says: “No. … Maybe, so what? Nobody who gets conned is innocent. They all wanted something cheap.”

Worried that they might get caught if Ezra continues to con people, Jules tells him: “Ezra, seriously, you gotta stop. Find something else to do. Writing, you always talked about that.”

“There’s kind of this creeping feeling that he kind of likes it,” executive producer Adam Brooks told TV Guide of Ezra being a con artist in Season 2. “There’s a part of him that’s really enjoying the work, the con.”

As for whether the show actually filmed in Mexico, Heaps told Entertainment Weekly: “We did film down there. We had to fight to do it because there were two earthquakes there, and then there was this awful thing with a location scout that was murdered on ‘Narcos.’ but that all happened in the space of about a week, and so suddenly, it looked like it wasn’t going to happen. We were obviously gutted, and then Adam Brooks, the co-creator of the show, really fought for it, and, in the end, got it.”

“I’m so glad he did,” the British actor continued, “because hopefully, you can see the energy of the background, and the life — you can’t re-create that sense of street life. There are just people wandering in the back of shots that are definitely not supposed to be there, and we were moving quickly and shooting hand-held. It was a very different way of shooting.”

“Imposters” Season 2, episode 2, titled “Trouble Maybe,” airs on Thursday, April 12, at 10 p.m. EDT on Bravo.