Steven Spielberg is down with having a female version of Indiana Jones. The highest-grossing director of worldwide box office said he became open to the idea due to the influence of all the women in his life.

Spielberg, 71, confirmed that he is willing to introduce a female Indiana Jones in a recent exclusive interview with The Sun. He expressed that aside from giving the famous fictional character a new form, it is also imperative that the female Indiana Jones be given a different name.

“We’d have to change the name from Jones to Joan. And there would be nothing wrong with that,” Spielberg said when asked of the possible new look for the archaeologist.

Spielberg cited the influence of the women in his life as the reason why he is open to creating a woman Indiana Jones once the upcoming “Indiana Jones 5” with Harrison Ford, 75, is complete.

“My mom was strong. She had a voice, she had a very strong opinion,” he said. “I have been very luck to be influenced by women, several of whom I have just loved madly — my mom and my wife.”

The “Ready Player One” helmer’s mother, Leah, passed away last year at the age of 97. She was known to have raised Spielberg and his three sisters almost single-handedly because their father, Arnold, was rarely around while they were growing up.

Spielberg is married to actress Kate Capshaw, 64. The romance between the director and the actress started when the latter starred in the second “Indiana Jones” movie back in 1984. They tied the knot in 1991 and have been inseparable since then.

The fifth “Indiana Jones” movie — scheduled for release in 2020 — is going to be the last installment that would star Ford. Spielberg, however, is continuing the franchise despite Ford’s imminent departure from playing the titular character, People has learned.

“This will be Harrison Ford’s last ‘Indiana Jones’ movie, I am pretty sure, but it will certainly continue after that,” Spielberg said.

In 2015, Spielberg was actually against the idea of casting a different actor to portray Indiana Jones in the continuing franchise. “I don’t think anyone could replace Harrison as Indy, I don’t think that’s ever going to happen,” he told Screen International at the time.

“It’s certainly not my intention to ever have another actor step into his shoes in the way there have been many actors that have played Spider-Man or Batman. There is only going to be one actor playing Indiana Jones, and that’s Harrison Ford,” Spielberg added.

