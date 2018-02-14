A father from Indianapolis has accused his wife of feeding their daughter a mixture of acid and chlorine in an attempt to cure her autism.

According to police reports, the mother was indicted for putting hydrochloric acid and "water purifying solution" (chlorine) into the girl's drink. The mixture — which formed bleach — was revealed to the mother on a Facebook group, which dubbed it as a "Miracle Mineral Solution" (MMS).

The Facebook group claimed MMS could be used to treat HIV, hepatitis, H1N1 flu, common colds, acne, cancer, and other conditions. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also issued a warning regarding the same back in 2010, The Epoch Times reported.

“The product instructs consumers to mix the 28 percent sodium chlorite solution with an acid such as citrus juice. This mixture produces chlorine dioxide, a potent bleach used for stripping textiles and industrial water treatment,” the warning read.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the child was removed from the home and the Department of Child Services were carrying out the investigations into the incident.

A Fox-affiliated television station, WXIN-TV reported that officials at the Applied Behavioral Center for Autism believe that it is quite common for parents to search for home remedies in order to cure autism.

“Taking things into their own hands is something that many parents have done out of desperation, out of hope,” Sherry Quinn, president, and founder of the center said.

Behavioral Center Clinical Director Kelly Goudreau also weighed in on the issue and said that though it is common for parents to use a home remedy, it is also important to understand that “there is no ‘cure’ for autism, and that any treatment that is administered should be one that is backed by research and scientific evidence”.

“It’s a diagnosis that’s going to stay with them. The goal is how can we make them more independent, how can we make them the most successful they can be with that diagnosis,” she said.

This is not the first time parents had tried to feed bleach to their children in order to find a cure for autism.

In a fairly similar incident from August 2017, a criminal investigation was called on an Irish dad, who was allegedly feeding his son bleach products to “cure his autism”. Reports stated the man from Dublin, who remains unidentified due to legal reasons, posted on a Facebook group named CD Autism that he was feeding his six-year-old son bleach and was looking to share tips with other parents.

Fiona O'Leary, Autism campaigner, said at the time that she was horrified after she heard about the post. Fiona, who has children with autism, said the treatment is "pure child abuse."

“Last weekend I discovered that a man in Dublin is still giving both MMS and another blood product called GcMAF to his young son. The little boy looks so tiny and weak. He must be around six-years-old. His parents are literally poisoning him to death with bleach," she had said.