A complaint filed early February against InfoWars’ founder Alex Jones by two former employees divulged details of discrimination, racism, ridicule, sexual harassment, and anti-Semitism in the workplace.

Filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the complaint stated the conspiracy theory website founder bullied and humiliated an employee named Rob Jacobson, by calling him names such as “The Jewish Individual,” or “The Resident Jew,” and once even shouted “Yacobson” across the office.

Jacobson, who worked for Jones for 13 years as video editor before he was fired last May, is in the process of suing the InfoWars founder for discrimination and wrongful termination.

In Jacobson's EEOC complaint cited by Daily Mail, he stated: “I am Jewish, and my employer used racial slurs against me, calling me 'The Resident Jew,' 'The Jewish Individual,' and 'Yacobson.' My workplace was a syndicated radio show, so these slurs were mad publicly, on air. … My employer also inserted my face onto the photo of a Hasidic Jewish man and circulated that picture around the office.”

As part of a slew of allegations levelled against Jones, another employee named Ashley Beckford, who was a production assistant at InfoWars' parent company Free Speech Systems, said Jones would leer at women in the workplace while harassing them with sexually suggestive comments.

She said, while feigning sympathy over an incident Beckford was in, Jones allegedly groped her after initiating a hug to offer comfort.

“I felt embarrassed and nervous, but I knew that he had specifically touched my behind at that moment as a sly come-on that other people may not notice.”



Beckford, who is an African American, said she was ridiculed for the color of her skin, was discriminated against in the workplace and was denied promotions. She described the workplace as “hostile,” since she joined the company in 2016.

Beckford said she was also intimidated by the display of weapons in the InfoWars office in Austin, Texas, which, according to her, contributed toward creating a hostile work environment.

The EEOC complaint she filed stated: "I was subjected to different terms and conditions of employment, in comparison to my non-Black African-American peers, when it came to my salary/wages and benefits (travel), and in regards to my dress, including my hair style."

"I also was subjected to harassment and racial slurs by Respondent's management and some peer colleagues, as well as subjected to sexual harassment and a hostile, sexually offensive work environment."

Jones responded to the complaints, deeming it completely baseless with "no reflection of reality." He told Daily Mail his feelings “were hurt” by the allegations levelled against him by his former employees.

The InfoWars founder denied being anti-Semitic, while conceding he recalled an interview with David Duke — American white supremacist, KKK leader and white nationalist politician, who referred to Jacobson as "Jewish individual," but claimed the words were never uttered again.