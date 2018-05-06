Dylan uses his people-reading skills to find new romance for Lizzie in the next episode of “Instinct.”

In a sneak peek from Season 1, episode 7 of the CBS series, Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) visit an automobile repair shop where they meet a mechanic named Steve (Charlie Semine). After having a small talk with Steve, Dylan tells Lizzie that Steve is hitting on her.

“He’s flirting with you,” Dylan tells Lizzie of Steve.

Lizzie quickly dismisses Dylan’s observation, saying that Steve is only being nice to them because they know Detective Fucci (Danny Mastrogiorgio).

“Stop being uptight,” Dylan says to his partner.

When Lizzie says that she isn’t uptight, the former CIA agent points out that “only an uptight person would say that.”

Photo: CBS

Dylan then goes on to share what he learns about Steve just by looking at his actions. “Everything about this guy is genuine,” Dylan tells Lizzie. “His words are unguarded. When you talk, he focuses on what you’re saying. His shoulders slouch towards you. That means he wants to take care of you.”

While Lizzie finds Dylan’s analysis “lovely,” she maintains that she doesn’t need to be taken care of.

After arguing that everyone needs to be taken care of “once in a while,” Dylan tries to convince Lizzie to get back into dating. “It’s time you get back there into the metaphorical field if you will,” he says.

When Lizzie says that she’s not ready yet because she just buried her fiancé Charlie, Dylan reminds him that Charlie had died over a year ago. “Not that time is a factor when it comes to grieve, but I’ve been paying attention to you detective, you laugh, you joke, you wanna help people, all strong signs of recovering from loss,” says Dylan.

To help Lizzie get a new boyfriend, Dylan tries to find out Steve’s civil status. “Are you single, Steve?” Dylan asks. “[I’m] asking for a friend.”

As for why Dylan and Lizzie drop by an automobile repair shop, the synopsis for the hour reveals that they are investigating the death of Lt. Gooden’s (Sharon Leal) friend, the owner of a professional basketball team who died when her car went off a bridge.

“Instinct” Season 1, episode 7, titled “Owned,” airs on Sunday, May 6 at 8 p.m. EDT. Watch the trailer for the episode below: