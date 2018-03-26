When Apple launched the iPhone X last year, many consumers were intrigued not only by its unique appearance but also because of its Face ID feature. The advanced biometric system that replaced Touch ID made headlines due to its sophisticated technology and security. So it does not come as a surprise that Face ID is coming to the 2018 lineup of iPhones as well.

DigiTimes learned from industry sources Monday that Apple’s Taiwanese partners are now preparing the 3D sensors needed for the facial recognition module of the iPhone X’s successor —rumored to debut as iPhone 11 or iPhone XI. Apple and its 3D sensor suppliers are said to have just completed talks over shipments.

The industry sources also confirmed earlier rumors about Apple preparing three iPhone installments for this year. They said that the tech giant is securing 3D sensors for two OLED models and one LCD model. The OLED variants are said to come with 5.8-inch and 6.45-inch displays, while the LCD variant is said to have a 6.1-inch screen.

The Taiwanese firms that Apple tapped for the 3D sensors include GaAs wafer foundry Win Semiconductors, backened packaging and testing service providers Xintec and Tong Hsing Electronic, as well as testing equipment maker Chroma ATE. All companies are expected to deliver more shipments of the iPhone components this year as compared to last year.

DigiTimes’ report comes days after South Korean news site Etnews learned from local industry insiders that Apple has decided to discontinue the iPhone X this coming September, possibly in time for the release of the iPhone 11 lineup. The “slowing sales of iPhone X” is said to be the main reason behind this move.

Apple is also believed to have lowered the percentage of production of its upcoming OLED iPhones after seeing the disappointing performance of the iPhone X. The initial target for the iPhone X was around 100 million units. For the two OLED models this year, Apple is planning to produce 50 million units only. On the other hand, Apple is said to be increasing the production of its LCD model.

Photo: Reuters/Edgar Su