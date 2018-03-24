Around the this time last year, Apple introduced a red-colored iPhone 7, called (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition iPhone. The device was released in celebration of the Cupertino giant’s partnership with (RED), an organization that raises awareness about HIV/AIDS in eight African countries. Could the company be reviving the limited edition iPhone this year?

Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) recently took to Twitter to claim that he has learned from a source about Apple’s plan to launch another (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition iPhone this year. The leaker however pointed out that his source is “unverified,” so it’s best to take his new information with a grain of salt.

Hemmerstoffer isn’t the only one to claim that a new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone is launching this year. Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang stated earlier this month that Samsung’s biggest rival could release a (PRODUCT)RED Edition of either the iPhone X or the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus duo this March. Apple hasn’t confirmed this bit though, so everyone’s encouraged to be skeptical about it, according to MacRumors.

The first red edition iPhone debuted with a red aluminum finish. If Apple were indeed to launch a new version this year, fans could expect the same finish to be used for the 2018 version. When the original red edition iPhone was launched, Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can’t wait to get it into customers’ hands.”

According to The Verge, Apple has been a very loyal and supporting partner of (RED). The tech giant has shown this by highlighting the organization’s AIDS fundraising campaign through simple yet effective gestures, such as implementing red-themed designs for its products and apps. On World’s AIDS Day in 2016, Apple turned its App Store and its featured apps red.

Meanwhile, a new report from South Korea is claiming that Apple has decided to discontinue the iPhone X this coming September. The reason cited behind this move is the slowing sales of the 10th anniversary iPhone despite having new and advanced features and technologies.

Photo: Reuters/China Stringer Network