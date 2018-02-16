The American flag at Hurricane High School in Utah, was shredded to pieces and replaced with a flag that resembled the Islamic State terrorist group flag on Thursday, state police confirmed.

The national flag that adorned the flag post in the school campus was taken down and replaced with “what looked like a flag used by ISIS,” the police said.

The words “ISIS is comi” were also found sprayed on a wall on the east side of the school building. Investigators believe the vandal was trying to write the words “ISIS is coming” but did not have enough time to finish the message, Fox News reported.

The Utah police have not caught the perpetrator behind the act of vandalism. Ken Thompson, a spokesman for Hurricane Police Department said he did not believe the school was in any immediate danger.

“We do not believe there is a danger to students or teachers at the school,” he said, St. George News reported. “Hurricane Police Department has a full time School Resource Officer on site and additional officers will be present to ensure students and faculty feel safe.”

The police also did not believe the act was carried out by a member of the terrorist group. “HCPD investigators sent an image of the flag to the FBI who analyzed it, based on information we received from the FBI we do not believe this act was perpetrated by someone linked to the Islamic State,” the department said.

The police are currently trying to locate the suspect who might have done this. Thompson said the search is progressing in a positive direction.

"Most likely somebody else knows...other than just the person who did it. Officers have received tips this morning and they're following those leads and so far they haven't generated a credible lead but tips can help us out a lot." Thompson said.

The “ISIS flag” was removed from the school premises and replaced with a new American flag. The Washington County School District, which oversees the institute, also wiped off the graffiti from the walls soon after it was discovered.

The act of vandalism did not create a panic situation in the school as classes carried on routinely. There is no interruption to the normal schedule expected in the next few days, as the investigation continues.

As and when the suspect is taken into custody, he or she could be looking at criminal charges. “At the very least, whoever did this could face criminal mischief charges for the damage to the school property,” Thompson said.

Meanwhile, anyone with any knowledge about the whereabouts of the suspect is requested to contact Hurricane City Police Department dispatch center at 435-627-4999.

Photo: Getty Images/ Ronald Martinez The incident comes a day after a former school student, who shot and killed 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida, was linked to the Republic of Florida, a white supremacist and militia group.