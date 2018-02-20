First daughter and senior advisor to President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump is all set to attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic winter games on Sunday Feb. 25 and lead the presidential delegation to South Korea.

While there are a lot of speculations regarding her visit, it is being reported that Ivanka could discuss talks between the United States and North Korea.

Yonhap News Agency based in Seoul, South Korea, reported that North Korea’s denuclearization would be a topic of discussion during Ivanka’s visit.

Noh Kyu-duk, foreign ministry spokesman also confirmed the news and said: “Issues of mutual interest could naturally be on the table during the process of the visit. The upcoming visit by adviser Ivanka is intended to celebrate the successful hosting of the PyeongChang Olympics and highlight the mutual understanding of the South Korea-U.S. alliance," the spokesman said.

The South Korean foreign ministry is reviewing the role Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Korea Kang Kyung-wha would play when the first daughter of the United States visits Seoul.

Reports state Ivanka’s visit was arranged by President Trump and the United States Olympic Committee and her complete itinerary would be released by the White House a few days before she leaves for South Korea.

According to a report by the Straits Times, first lady of South Korea Kim Jung Sook will most likely be receiving Ivanka and she will be provided with presidential-level security.

Ivanka has made significant progress with the International Olympic Committee ever since her father became POTUS. She successfully managed to bring the summer Olympic Games to Los Angeles in 2028.

The last time the U.S. hosted the summer Olympics was in Atlanta in 1996.

North and South Korea marched under a united flag at the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang on Feb. 9 in a symbolic break in tensions between the two nations.

Vice President Mike Pence was also in attendance at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on Feb. 5, as part of his six-day trip to Asia.

Before his visit to South Korea, Pence said he will be telling the truth about North Korea every step of the way.

“We'll be telling the truth about North Korea at every stop. We'll be ensuring that whatever cooperation that's existing between North and South Korea today on Olympic teams does not cloud the reality of a regime that must continue to be isolated by the world community,” Pence said at the time.

In addition to Pence, a senior delegation of North Korean officials, including the younger sister of leader Kim Jong Un and the North's nominal head of state, Kim Yong Nam also traveled to Seoul to attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony and meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

However, their diplomatic effort did not extend to the U.S. Vice-President.

"We have never begged for dialogue with the U.S. nor [will we] in the future. Explicitly speaking, we have no intention to meet the U.S. side during the stay in South Korea. Our delegation's visit to South Korea is only to take part in the Olympics and hail its successful holding,” the North's state-run KCNA news agency quoted Jo Yong Sam, director-general at North Korea's foreign ministry, as saying.