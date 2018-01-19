Hip-hop stalwarts and Queens, New York-born rappers Ja Rule, 41, and 50 Cent, 42, have apparently kicked off this year's edition of a nearly 20-year feud on Twitter Friday.

Jeffrey Edward Atkins, aka Ja Rule, and Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent have a long-running beef that includes several diss tracks dating back to Ja Rule's Murder Inc. days in the late 90s. 50 Cent's "Your Life's on the Line" helped ignite the New York-based beef to national status in 1999. But Friday, Ja Rule took to Twitter to blast 50 Cent in a series of bizarre tweets.

Fun hip hop FACT: @50cent is PUSSY... — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Let’s be clear I mind my business... but for some reason @50cent keeps my name in his mouth... I think he’d rather have my dick in his mouth lmao... #bitchassnigga #ticklebooty — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

We call them victims were I’m from... https://t.co/JhDqxFC3Lm — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Ja Rule's tweets were responded to by his "Get Rich or Die Trying" nemesis, but that hasn't stopped Twitter users and fellow hip-hop stars from responding to his Friday morning rant against 50 Cent. As opposed to Twitter, however, 50 Cent took to Instagram to seemingly respond to Ja Rule's rant.

Me listening to Ja Rule & 50 Cent diss tracks in 2018 pic.twitter.com/dKHbHGcVtU — Matt (@MattMakesMeSick) January 19, 2018

Many responses are trying to figure out why the nearly 20-year beef has been reignited this week.

*15 years later*







" I just think its funny how..."







- Ja Rule — The Mac Mittens of the Team (@iamhusk) January 19, 2018

Ja Rule and 50 Cent are still beefing? pic.twitter.com/IMvE7DvtK9 — rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) January 19, 2018

About to download that new Ja Rule Diss track.... pic.twitter.com/w7Jb5YHZ8m — Scary Brilliance (@ScaryJBlige_) January 19, 2018

Ja Rule went to the store, bought a honey bun and the clerk said "and your change is 50 cents". That would've set me off too. — WydJaRuleJulius (@FunnyJulius) January 19, 2018

Ja Rule even brought actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. from the film "Straight Outta Compton" into the Twitter rant.

Y’all really think @50cent is tuff??? Lmao this nigga is trash 1 good album lol — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 19, 2018

Ja Rule hinted at a recent beef involving a restraining order in his latest tweet, "And to all you journalist, bloggers, radio personalities DONT BE SCARED TO ASK @50cent why did he get an order of protection or did I whoop him out at the studio or did he talk to the feds..."