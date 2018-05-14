James Corden has just been invited to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The “Late Late Show” host and his producing partner, Ben Winston, have also been asked to attend the wedding reception at St. George’s Hall and the gathering at Frogmore House.

According to TMZ, Corden and Prince Harry have been friends for years so there was no doubt that the latter would’ve invited the funnyman to his special day. But during a previous interview, Corden himself said that he doesn’t think he would score an invite to the huge royal event.

“I don’t think I’ll be there. I just want to go to the bachelor party. That’s all I’m interested in with Harry. Wedding, sure… he’s going to have a hell of a bachelor party – that’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Corden (via the Daily Mail).

Corden, who is currently in the United States for his talk show, said that Americans appear to be more excited about the royal wedding than the British.

“I think inherently as British people we just don’t get quite as excited about anything as America does and to our detriment many times. The greatest thing about America and certainly the greatest thing about growing up in Britain and looking at America is a boundless optimism and positivity,” he said.

Meanwhile, Corden is not the only celebrity to have been invited to Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding. Us Weekly confirmed last week that all of the members of Spice Girls will be attending the couple’s big day. However, none of them is expected to perform at the reception.

Markle’s “Suits” co-star, Patrick J. Adams, will also be attending the royal wedding. Just like him, Markle’s good friend, Priyanka Chopra, has confirmed her attendance.

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy with the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her… She is a relatable young woman of the world today. She’s the girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice…” she gushed.

Photo: Getty Images/Rich Fury