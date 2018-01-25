James Corden recently expressed his desire to attend Prince Harry’s bachelor party!

The “Carpool Karaoke” host appeared on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday and said that he is certain he will not get invited to the royal wedding. But what Corden is more interested in is attending Prince Harry’s bachelor party.

“I just want to go on the bachelor party. That’s all I’m interested in with Harry. Wedding sure… He’s going to have a hell of a bachelor party – that’s what I’m looking forward to,” he said.

According to E! News, it seems that Corden won’t have a hard time scoring an invite to Prince Harry’s bachelor party since the two men are actually good friends.

Corden also weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s May 19 nuptials. In November, the couple announced their engagement to the public. The late night talk show host said that Americans are very different from British because of the way their reacted to the announcement.

He said that British reacted to the announcement with less excitement compared to Americans. “When someone like Prince Harry is getting married, we go, ‘Oh, great. We should get a little, tiny flag,’ and America goes, ‘This is amazing!’” he said.

Corden added, “I think inherently as British people we just don’t get quite as excited about anything as America does and to our detriment many times. The greatest thing about America and certainly the greatest thing about growing up in Britain and looking at America is a boundless optimism and positivity…”

Prince Harry and Markle will be tying the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. They are expected to invite a total of 800 guests. Three receptions will follow after the couple’s wedding ceremony. One of the gatherings will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, the second one will be hosted by Prince Charles and the third reception will be for Markle and Prince Harry’s closest family and friends.

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin Winter