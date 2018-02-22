Jane Seymour posed for Playboy magazine for the third time at the age of 67. She previously featured in the magazine in 1973 and in 1987.

“I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger. Then, I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m supposed to be sexy. What is that?!' There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have. Like my father used to say, ‘I’m comfortable in my own skin,’” she told the Playboy on Wednesday.

She also posted a photograph of herself on Instagram with a caption that read: “I'm thrilled to finally share this with you! I was recently photographed and interviewed in my home by Playboy.”

Seymour also opened up about her encounter with a molester in 1972. Speaking of the incident, she said that a bigshot producer once asked her to visit his house to watch the screen test for a role and allegedly assaulted her.

“I went to the house expecting to see other people there. There was no one there. He showed me the screen test I'd done, and then he sat down next to me and he said, 'Well, I've told everyone you're perfect for my movie, and I can't wait. You're just perfect'. He said, 'I've done my bit and now it's your turn to do your bit. You know what you have to do.' And I'm going, 'No, I don't.' And he put his hand on my thigh, way up high. And being very British, I crossed my legs and scooted down the couch until I had no couch left. I had no option but to stand up and say, 'Please help me get home',” Seymour said recalling the moment she left the producer’s house.

Seymour described how the producer put his hand “in the wrong place” on her leg, leaving her terrified.

“He put me in a car and said, ‘if anyone knows you ever came here, if you ever tell anyone, ever, I’ll guarantee you never work again anywhere on the planet.' And he had that power. I got in the cab and cried, terrified… The only reason I’ve ever told that story is that women should have a choice… I was put in a situation where I couldn’t show what I could do. And I’m a person who, when something bad happens, I get over it and move forward,” she recalled.

She also spoke about how she quit acting for a brief period of time after the incident.

“I got fat. I baked bread and ate a whole loaf every morning and did needlepoint. I decided I wasn’t going to do this anymore. I wasn’t prepared to do what had to be done. People say, ‘You’re like a phoenix.’ No, I just had a strong role model in my mother. Everyone will have challenges. Your natural instinct is to close up your heart and let it eat you up. Do something to help someone else. It will heal you. You’ll be like a magnet when you do that. Light to Firefly," she said.